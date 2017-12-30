iPhone battery issue: Apple faces lawsuits and consumer outrage

Apple is reducing prices for its battery replacements and will begin changing its software to show users the state of their phone battery. The company now faces lawsuits and consumer outrage after it confirmed that it slowed down older iPhones with weakening batteries.

Apple apologised regarding the battery issue in a post on its website and said it will be making number of changes for customers "to recognise their loyalty and to regain the trust of anyone who may have doubted Apple's intentions."

The Cupertino based company said that starting next month, it would slash the price of batteries out-of-warranty periods from $79 (about Rs. 5,000) to $29 (about Rs. 1,850) for iPhone 6 or newer models. Currently in India, an out-of-warranty battery replacement costs around Rs. 6,500. Apple said that the new price for replacement batteries will be Rs. 2,000, before taxes. The company also will modify the iPhone’s operating system to let users check whether their battery is flagging and affecting the phone's performance.

"We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down," Apple said in its post. "We apologise."

A few days back, Apple acknowledged that the iPhone’s software is designed to slow down phones with battery problems. The company said the problem was that the aging lithium batteries deliver power unevenly, which can result in iPhones to turn off unexpectedly to protect its circuits. ​