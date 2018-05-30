IRCTC’s revamped website comes with numerous features and a new look

Trying to book a train? Admit it, you’d rather go through a third party booking site rather than tear your hair over the abomination that is IRCTC. But things are looking brighter now for the often maligned booking site. The Indian Railways made a facelift to their website and offers a smoother way to book tickets.

Though the old website is still live, you can access the new website at irctc.co.in/nget/. The new website looks free of the usual clutter and feels easier to go around with. The design is modeled close to Google’s Material Design and gives the website a fresh new coat of paint. On May 31st, the new website will go live. Here’s a look at some new features.

Train seat and availability

The new website has a landing page where you can enter the destination, the source, dates, class and finally hit, Find Train. The results page has options to your left to sort trains by class, type and stations. On the right side is the main window where the train’s name is shown, along with arrival and departure times. There’s a good amount of colours used to make things look appealing.

Ticket Confirmation

This is the most revolutionary change on the website. IRCTC makes use of an algorithm that goes deep into its 13 years of data and predicts the probability of someone in the waitlist bagging a ticket. IRCTC will also make use of trends from the previous year during the same period to ensure a correct score.

Colours to categorise

Various colours are used to categorise trains and make it easier to identify them. Shatabdi class trains come up in blue, Garib Rath comes in green and so on.

PNR status on homepage

The homepage even has an option to check your PNR status.