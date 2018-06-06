Is Apple playing it slow at the smart home market?

Smart home devices are pretty neat. They help you do stuff while you lazily lounge on your couch. The leaders of this sort of tech include Google, Amazon and… Apple! You probably didn't see the last one coming, right? Back in February, Apple had quietly launched its HomePod, a smart home device akin to what its rivals have come up. Unfortunately, HomePods come with limited functionality at the moment and lags behind in features, which leads us to wonder about Apple’s plans.

At the World Wide Developer Conference, Apple spent a lot of time discussing the features of its new operating system, iOS 12 and Mojave. But when it came to smart speakers, the discussion seemed a little sidelined but the rest of the day’s events.

Besides adding support of the HomePod to macOS, and Siri’s shortcuts for the device, there wasn’t much about smart speakers. Now let’s look at Alexa and Google Home. The former has over 30,000 skills and counting. Google Home and Alexa do a lot more than just play music. They can schedule appointments, make calls, understand voices from various users and a whole lot of stuff.

Sadly, the HomePod pales in comparison. However, it is not unlike Apple to wait it out and then suddenly blow out the competition with a stroke of genius. The question is, when will that happen? Does Apple have other plans for its smart speaker lineup? Or is the tech giant simply biding its time? Let’s hope it’s the latter.