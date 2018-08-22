Is it a mop? Is it a rug? No, it’s Mark Zuckerberg’s little Beast!

You’d think that Mark Zuckerberg’s one of those people with a large closet full of designer clothes right? Nope. The Facebook CEO is usually seen in a grey T-shirt, a pair of flip-flops and a hoodie, as he thinks choosing between multiple clothes is ‘frivolous.’ Well, we agree, but his dog doesn’t! Beast is a white, cuddly little doggo, who has his own social media accounts, but he also knows how to change his style, more than his daddy at least.

A Puli born in Grants Pass, Oregon, this Hungarian Sheepdog lives with Mark and his wife Priscilla Chan. He loves to cuddle and herd things and is ‘extremely cute’, according to his profile. Unlike Mark, his dog knows his daily schedule, according to Nextshark, and yet manages to pull pranks with his looks.

Beast bouncing around A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Jun 20, 2013 at 8:50pm PDT

Beast sticks to the same dress code – much like his owner. He has his fur looking like dreadlocks, ol’ Zuck on the other hand sports the same hairstyle all the time! Beast is snowy white and with his dreadlock-style fur, you’d easily think he's a part of your rug – just take a look at these pics!

Instagram/growlmama

Imagine playing hide and seek with him and Beast hides near you brooms. Or worse, imagine him lying on your rug! He’d be right in front you and you’d never notice! Cool, isn’t it? One moment he’s a dog, the next minute he becomes….a mop? A Rug? Take your pick.

He's baaaack! A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Jul 4, 2014 at 9:42am PDT

Sitting on the steps A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Jul 14, 2013 at 1:19pm PDT

Beast blending in around the house. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Apr 29, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

As for his daily work, Beast is just as busy as Mark himself. He herds cattle, looks after the kids and gives you company as you sip coffee. Oh yes, he’s also bagged the job as an engineer at Facebook.

Of course, after having so much to do, he’d naturally be stressed. While Mark and Priscilla get to go for dinners, Beast vents his frustration on the toilet rolls.

Beast is possibly more popular than Zuckerberg and lounges around a lot more. Despite his hard work schedule, he manages to spend time with his family. Now who doesn’t want a pet like Beast?