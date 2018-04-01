ISRO successfully launches GSAT-6A communication satellite

India has successfully launched the GSAT-6A satellite which will be providing mobile communication facilities. The satellite was sent up using the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) heavy rocket, known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08). The GLSV-Mk II rocket carried the satellite in what is known as a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO), from here it will be taken to its final orbit by three orbit raising manoeuvres.

At 4.56 pm on Thursday, the GSLV rocket was launched from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center. The 49.1-meter rocket weighs 415.6 tonnes and the satellite itself weighs two tonnes. The satellite was put into orbit within 17.46 minutes after the launch.

The satellite will be providing mobile communication applications in the S-band in five spot beams. It will also provide support for C-band in one beam during its lifespan of ten years.

According to ISRO, the GSAT-6A is similar to the GSAT-6 put into orbit in 2015. The GSLV is a three-stage rocket. The first stage is fired with solid fuel, while the four strap-on motors use liquid fuel. The second stage is fueled by liquid fuel and the third stage has the cryogenic engine.

With success of this launch, India has proven the performance of its GSLV-MkII rocket which can in future, fetch orders from other countries to launch their satellites.