ISRO to begin 2018 with a bang, to launch 31 satellites simultaneously on January 10

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to launch 31 satellites at a time on January 10. According to reports, ISRO announced last week that it will be launching 31 satellites to space in a single mission. The satellites include India’s own Cartosat-2 series Earth Observation spacecraft along with 31 others which will be launched onboard its Polar rocket.

The launch mission will be the first Polar Satellite Launch (PSLV) mission since August last year. In August 2017, the PSLV’s launch of the navigation satellite IRNSS-1H was unsuccessful.

Speaking to PTI, a senior ISRO official said that the upcoming launch event is scheduled for January 10. According to ISRO, one of the satellites in PSLV’s main payload will include India’s Cartosat-2 series earth observation satellite.

The official also said that the Launch Authorization Board and The Mission Readiness Review committee will meet next week to take final calls regarding the mission’s launch. The PSLV-C40 rocket will be launched from the Sriharikota launch site in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket is designed to carry all 31 satellites to the lower Earth Orbit. The payload includes 28 nano satellites from several countries such as the US and Finland. The remaining three satellites include a micro satellite, a nano satellite and the larger Cartosat satellite from India.

Last year at the PSLV-C39 launch, which carried the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H, failed because of a technical glitch that occurred during the final leg after the launch. According to ISRO, the heat shield did not separate on the final leg of the launch sequence and the IRNSS-1H satellite was stuck in the fourth stage of the rocket.

ISRO said that Cartosat-2 series satellite launch is meant to deliver high-resolution scene-specific spot imageries.​