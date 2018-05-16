It’s a bad time to be fake: Facebook shuts down 583 million accounts in three months

In the first three months of 2018, Facebook took action against almost 1.5 billion accounts. The Cambridge Analytica scandal hit Facebook’s reputation and the company is doing everything it can to clamp down on accounts and posts that violate its community standards. Facebook said in its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the first quarter, that most of the action was taken against spam and fake accounts.

According to the report, Facebook shut down 583 million fake accounts and took action against 837 million pieces of spam within three months in 2018. Besides that, the social media giant also looked into 2.51 million pieces of hate speech. About 1.9 million of terrorist propaganda, 21 million posts that featured nudity and also 3.4 million posts on graphic violence.

Facebook reportedly managed to take down more content thanks to its new AI-based tool which was used to moderate content. With the AI being involved, it means that humans won’t have to comb through the internet manually to flag suspicious posts and accounts. Facebook even stated that they managed to find 98.5% of fake accounts and almost 100% of spam thanks to its new AI.

Facebook isn’t the only company to take action against fake users and spam. Twitter is doing the same with fake accounts. The micro-blogging site has deleted millions of accounts. The move even resulted in Amitabh Bachchan losing out on a ton of his followers. The superstar was aghast and threatened to leave the platform. A report on New York Times claims that a lot of celebrities reported a loss of followers. The report claimed that many prominent people used to buy ‘artificial engagement’ from a firm called Devumi. Twitter had mentioned that they are “working to stop them and companies like them."

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

T 2795 - Arre yaar Twitter ji .. yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do .. kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain .. kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. TJKBM !!! pic.twitter.com/V5L4AMJNGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2018

Recently it was also reported that as much as 60 percent of PM Narendra Modi’s followers are fake. That’s a lot more than Donald Trump who has about 37 percent, fake followers.