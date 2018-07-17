It’s official! Jeff Bezos is now worth more than Bill Gates ever was

If you didn’t already know, Jeff Bezos is stinkin rich! The CEO of Amazon has now become the richest person in modern history, toppling Bill Gates’ record. On July 16, Bezos’ net worth soared past $150 billion, according to a report on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In comparison, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, owns $55 billion less and is the world’s second-richest person.

According to Bloomberg, Bezos crossed Gates through inflation-adjusted terms. Gates had reached the $100 billion mark for a short while in 1999, during the dot-com boom. That amount would’ve been around $149 billion in today’s rates. Judging by that, Amazon’s CEO is now the richest person on the planet.

The report claims that Bezos reached his newest achievement while Amazon was gearing up to start its sales event for the summer. Prime Day, as it is called, began with a jerky start as the website faced issues.

Bezos’ worth is now higher than the wealth of Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and the richest person in Asia. The Walton family though has a collective fortune of $151 billion, which is higher that Bezos, but the latter is pretty close on racing past them.

However, Bill Gates, who used to be the world’s wealthiest person, could have a higher net worth. Gates had given away a large section of his shares in Microsoft to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, besides billions of dollars in cash and other assets, according to Bloomberg.