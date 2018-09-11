image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Janhvi Kapoor’s airport tee is basic but priced for elites!

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport tee is basic but priced for elites!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 11 2018, 3.52 pm
back
airportBollywoodClickedEntertainmentfashionjanhvi kapoorlifestyleMoschinoPrice Tagslogan teetorn jeans
nextPriyanka Chopra’s goody two shoes are worth a bomb!
ALSO READ

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh Khan with beti Suhana Khan zooms out of the city

Katrina Kaif aces the athleisure look like a boss

Ranbir Kapoor heads to Bulgaria for Brahmastra shoot, Alia to join soon?