Janhvi Kapoor’s airport tee is basic but priced for elites!

Bollywood’s newest addition, Janhvi Kapoor might just be one film old, but when it comes to her fashion choices, the babe exactly knows how to make heads turn. Be it wearing just desi ensembles at the time of her movie promotions to giving all the millennials out there airport styles to bookmark, she’s slowly learning how to be a paparazzi favourite. And this time was no different!

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport along with papa Boney and sister Khushi Kapoor making a stylish splash. The trio was returning from Washington DC where Janhvi was honoured with an award. Donning a baggy oversized quoted tee in white which was paired with ripped jeans and sneakers of the same shade, the Dhadak babe looked amazing.

But wait…that’s not what we are here for! As we are going to tell you the cost of Janhvi’s tee and trust us you’ll go WTF. Janhvi’s breezy t-shirt is from a label called Moschino and is priced at $295, i.e., almost Rs 21, 358 in Indian currency. Damn, that’s an expensive affair!

The cost affirms that the t-shirt is just for the elites! *heartbroken*