Jeff Bezos is now richer than 49 poorest countries combined!

As Amazon began its Prime Day by introducing massive price cuts over a number of items, its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos witnessed his income hit staggering highs. Bezos net worth reached $150 billion on July 16, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index and made him the world’s richest person ever. That much wealth also puts him ahead of a number of countries in terms wealth.

According to reports, Bezos’s wealth kept growing by Rs 1,200 crore every day over the last year. Currently, he is richer than the GDP of the poorest 49 countries combined. A research by a leading daily also shows that he is richer than 132 countries individually, out of a total 188 nations.

According to the World Bank, Bezos’ wealth is currently lodged between Hungary and Kazakhstan. With a net worth of $150 billion, Bezos is now richer than Hungary, which has a GDP of $139 billion, as of 2017. Kazakhstan has a GDP of $159 billion, and if Bezos’ wealth sees another surge, he might well go past the country.

The surge in sales also led to a hike in Amazon’s share prices and Bezos owns 16 percent of it. That alone helped improve his financial condition by $50 billion in 2018. In 1999, Bill Gates had briefly reached a high of $100 billion but that slumped as donated a significant portion of his wealth and shares to charity.

Besides Amazon, Bezos also owns Blue Origin, a private space exploration firm and had bought the Washington Post newspaper in 2013. Though he is the richest individual, his wealth is still lower than the likes of John D Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie, who command a wealth of $300 billion.