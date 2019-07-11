Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 9.35 pm July 11 2019, 9.35 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one fashionista from Bollywood everyone looks up to. Be it holidaying at an exotic location, just chilling in the city to sashaying down the red carpet, Bebo exactly knows how to look glamorous. She is one sexy momma from the tinsel town, who is ageing like a fine wine. After spreading her magic on the big screen, the diva is now experimenting with a dance reality show, titled Dance India Dance. In the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen as a celebrity judge.

Coming to the point, it so happened that a picture of Kareena is doing the rounds on social media and she, undoubtedly, looked gorgeous in the frame. In the said photo, Bebo looked ah-amazingly good, as she flashed her A-fashion game in a strapless top and supple skin. Further, a pair of black reflectors and skirt is how the diva rounded her look. But well, we spotted something worth lakhs in the frame. A closer look at the picture and you will see a black little bag kept besides Bebo. Yes, that's the fashion gem we are talking about... which costs a BOMB! A few taps on the calculator and we got to know the price of the bag. The Chanel bag is sold online at $5,400, which after being converted to Indian currency, comes to INR 3,69,561. P.S. the picture in question is from June when the actor had visited London for Vogue's cover shoot.

Have a look at the photo below:

Just in case, you do not believe us, here's proof:

Imagine what all we can you buy with that much of moolah. And if you are not a person who is good at shopping, 3 lakhs can easily fund a family's abroad trip. OOPS!