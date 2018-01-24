Kerala set to catch glimpses of the Super Blue Blood Moon

The night of January 31 will witness a rarest of a rare celestial phenomenon in the sky, reports The Times of India. The phenomena occur in every 150 years where the sky will have a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse, all at the same time. The sky watchers in Kerala are all geared up for this out of the world experience since it is best visible from there.

Jayant Ganguli, the technical officer, Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Kozhikode explained the phenomenon to The Times of India, “It is going to be a wonderful phenomenon for Keralites as we will be able to witness it all together, very clearly, especially in the coastal regions. Let's not miss it!"

"On January 31, the Moon is going to be bigger, brighter and more beautiful. As the moon revolves around the earth in an oval orbit, there will be a time when it comes closer to the earth and becomes a full moon. It is also a lunar eclipse as the sun, earth and moon are aligned to form a straight line. Also, the moon will turn reddish so we call it the red moon or blood moon. The colour may vary from brown to red depending on the atmospheric humidity and pollution," he added.

The Eclipse timeline has been furnished below:

Partial shadow on Moon: 4.21 pmS

Complete eclipse : 6.21 - 7.37 pm

Partial shadow Moon: 8.41 pm

Full Moon: Post 8.41 pm