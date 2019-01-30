Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Yami Gautam gracefully saves herself from a fall on the ramp

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Wednesday marked the second day to the five-day extravaganza that is the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. The stylish gala is an open ground for many renowned fashion designers to showcase their best designs on the ramp. While on Tuesday we saw Karan Johar and Tabu walking the runway for Gaurav Gupta, it was actress Yami Gautam who turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika on Day 2. Looking straight out of a fairytale, Yami was seen donning a pale pink gown. But that gorgeous dress would not have been in the spotlight if Yami failed to graciously correct a misstep on the ramp.

Yami, who is being hailed for her performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, tripped over her gown when she began to walk the ramp. She averted a disaster just in time, taking a moment to balance herself again, keeping that broad smile intact and completing her walk with unparalleled confidence. What grace! Several Bollywood actress has faced a fall or a near-fall situation in the past and Yami's stumble moment is almost negligible. What we loved most was Yami's unfazed stature. Ironically, the star walked down the ramp wearing knee-high boots as she pranced to the Nancy Sinatra song These boots are made for walking!

With an outfit like that and a graceful model to carry it off, even the audience couldn't help but cheer Miss Gautam for her kick-ass attitude.