Lemon-Do: Coca Cola launches its first ever alcoholic drink in Japan

Your weekend boozing session will now have a new entrant. Well almost. Cola giant Coca-Cola released its first ever alcoholic drink - in Japan. Though the company had experimented with alcohol during the 1970s, the new drink in Japan is considered ‘unique’ by Coca-Cola Japan’s president, Jorge Garduno.

From May 28, Japan has started tasting Lemon-Do, a drink with three variants containing three, five and seven percent alcohol. According to reports, the lemon flavoured concoction is spiked with alcohol. Japanese women enjoy having ‘chuhai’ alcopops and Coca-Cola plans to take advantage of it. The cans come in 350 ml sizes and retail for 150 yen or about $1.40.

"This is a pilot project in the region which has a sizable market," said Masaki Iida, spokesman for Coca-Cola Japan, to a news agency.

The recipe for the lemon flavoured drink is a closely guarded secret. However, the company picked up the idea when they discovered that lemon flavor drinks are popular among female drinkers.

The ‘chuhai’ drinks are a mixture of vodka or ‘shochu’, which is a grained based spirit. The drinks come in a number of flavours and vary between three to eight percent alcohol. Unfortunate, Coca-Cola announced that Lemon-Do will not be sold outside Japan.