London will see fewer police officers deployed for New Years Eve

Fewer police officers will patrol London’s New Year’s Eve celebrations despite four major terrorist attacks in the capital in 2017. Scotland Yard will instead deploy a record number of armed officers in the city centre in response to the way ISIS-inspired terrorists have attempted so-called “spectaculars” by going on the rampage.

Superintendent Nick Aldworth insisted that the Metropolitan Police would have the right specialist officers and number of police “based on the threat”. Although the force does not reveal how many armed police attend any single operation, it is believed more than 3,000 will be either visible or in covert roles on the city’s streets and underground network for Sunday’s events. Explaining how the force conducted its assessment following this year’s series of “tragic incidents”, Superintendent Aldworth told the Telegraph: “We are providing a proportionate number of officers based on the threat, number of people coming, and the secure environment we've been able to build.

“We have fewer officers policing here but they represent the appropriate number of resources that we need.” He stressed that there was no specific threat and people should be “certain in the knowledge” that the operation is being led by an experienced team and London would be “a safe environment”.

However, the fact that people will see fewer police on the streets will highlight how officer numbers in Britain are falling.

Around a half a million people will descend on London, with around 100,000 attending a fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames. Concrete and steel barriers will be installed around the city’s biggest attractions as revelers are urged to be patient as bag searches and scans are carried out.