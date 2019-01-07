Abhishek Bachchan adds another mean machine to his collection

The Bachchan family has one of the most prolific car garages in Bollywood. The family is often seen attending lavish parties and visiting shoot locations in their high-end cars. It won’t be surprising for us to note that there’s a new addition to the Bachchan garage in the form a Lexus LX 570. And it’s owned by none other than the power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The pair recently dropped by their industry colleague, Sonali Bendre’s house and were snapped arriving in their fabulous four-wheeler.

In the pictures, Bachchan Jr is seen driving with the former Miss World sitting beside him. The two are seen inside a Lexus LX 570, which happens to be the most powerful Lexus model, currently on sale. It is powered by a turbocharged 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 362 Bhp at 5,600 rpm. The giant wagon sprints from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h. It’s priced at Rs 2.32 crore approx.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan and is reported to be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled next. Aishwarya, on the other side, had Fanney Khan as her last outing.