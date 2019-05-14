Cannes 2019: What’s the pocket pinch for a night’s stay at the French Riviera?

Debanu Das May 14 2019, 10.54 pm May 14 2019, 10.54 pm

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest ones out there. The 72nd edition of the popular event klick starts on May 14 and will carry on till the 25th. The event takes place at the French Riviera, a town that is known for its amazing coastline and resorts. It regularly attracts tourists from across the world. Since this area is full of resorts, celebrities often stay in hotels located around the area. The French Riviera is the home of several luxurious hotels such as the InterContinental Carlton, Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic and others.

The Cannes Film Festival is a long one, and thus, it requires celebrities to rest without worries and get ready like a pro. The luxury is a bonus. So exactly how much is a stay in some of those hotels? Let’s take a look.

The InterContinental Carlton

Source: ihg.com

This one’s one of the most famous hotels in Cannes and has played host to Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone, and Bruce Willis. Built in 1911, the hotels has its own private beach and is located on the Boulevard Croisette. A night here can set you back between Rs 67,000 and Rs 268,401. Of course, these amounts are not inclusive of taxes.

JW Marriott Cannes

Source: marriott.com

With a film festival themed interior, the JW Marriott Cannes has a guest list that includes Ronnie Wood and Chris O’Dowd. It reportedly has a rooftop swimming pool, a casino and it's very own shopping area. For one night, the prices begin from Rs 70,000 and go up to Rs 126,000.

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic

Source: HotelBarriere.com

The likes of Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda have their names on the guest list of this hotel. As a top-notch hotel, it includes services such as a spa, a casino, three restaurants, and even a couple of pools. As of now, rooms worth Rs 75,000 are up for grabs.

Radisson Blu 1835 Hotel & Thalasso

Source: RadissonBlu.com

Complete with a view of the harbour and a rooftop bar, the Radisson Blu 1835 Hotel & Thalasso is located at the heart of Cannes. The rooms start from a healthy Rs 43,000 and go all the way up to Rs 158,000.

Hotel Croisette Beach Cannes Mgallery By Sofitel

Source: croisettebeach.com

This is a four-star hotel and is just a 150m from the beaches of La Croisette. There’s a private beach, sauna, and an outdoor swimming pool that is heated. Unlike some of the other hotels on this list, this is one of the more affordable ones. Starting at Rs 65,812, the pocket pinch goes right up to Rs 72,947.