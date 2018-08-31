Cruise the streets with swag in Vladimir Putin’s ride

VIPs and top government officials get to ride on some of the most sophisticated vehicles you can dream of. These mean machines come with the state of the art electronics, controls, and safety features. Built like a tank, these vehicles also offer some of the best facilities in terms of luxury. At the recent Moscow Auto Show, the Russian Trade Minister, Denis Manturov, unveiled two new cars, one of them being a civilian version of the same machine used by Vladimir Putin.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, left, and Aurus CEO Hilgert Franz Gerhard Franz Hilgert unveil the Aurus Senat during it's presentation at the Moscow International Motor Show in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The Aurus Senat grabbed a lot of attention when Putin rode it to the swearing-in ceremony for his fourth term as president of the country. Built by the state-owned manufacturer NAMI, the Senat is Russia’s reply to the traditional luxury car makers such as Roll Royce and Bentley.

The Aurus Senat is displayed at the Moscow International Motor Show in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The Senat comes with a 4.4-litre V8 engine and is coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission to churn out 598 bhp of power. Reports mention that the company plans to roll out a 6 litre V12 engine as well. Needless to say, the car sports some of the best armour though there is no detail on the type. One of the most noticeable features of the Senat is the front grille, which is not only massive but is also reminiscent of a Rolls Royce.

The Aurus Senat is displayed at the Moscow International Motor Show in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The vehicle will not be restricted to Russia and will be available for sale in international markets from 2019 onwards. Though it possibly won’t have the otherworldly features reserved for Putin, it is the closest you can get.