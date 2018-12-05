David Beckham’s Hummer H2 is a balance of luxury and swag

David Beckham is the perfect example of a balance of luxury, class and swag. It used to extend to his game when he was still playing, and also to his car collection. One of the most popular footballers ever produced, Beckham amassed a huge fortune via his game and also his extensive brand endorsements. So what do you do when you have that kind of money? Get a collection of the craziest cars out there of course!

Beckham’s garage ranges from Porsches to vintage cars. He reportedly owns a Rolls Royce Phantom Drop Head coupe and a Ghost, a Bentley Mulsanne, McLaren MP4 12c Spider, Cadillac Escalade, a Bentley Bentayga, an Aston Martin V8 Vantage and a host of others. But our focus today is on his Hummer H2, a hulking black ride which happens to be one of Beckham’s favourite toys. In fact, he loves it so much that it was reported that he bought a toy version of the car for his son, setting him back by $30,000.

Beckham had purchased the Hummer H2 back in 2005 for a whopping $103,200. However, his expenses didn’t end there as he whipped out an additional $33k for its accessories. The ride comes with a VII logo on it, presumably as a tribute to Becks’ jersey number. It also has the letters VB emblazoned across the seats, perhaps as a tribute to his wife Victoria Beckham.

The H2 is built like a tank and won’t ever win a mileage contest. A 6 litre V8 engine powers the car with a maximum of 5700 RPM. The H2 comes with a set of 8 cylinders and a six-speed shiftable automatic gearbox system. With a four-wheel drive, the H2 can go from 0-100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.

Thanks to its poor fuel efficiency, the H2 has a 121-litre fuel tank. As far as seating is concerned, the H2 can seat five people in a 2+3 combination. You’d think that a car as the size of a Hummer would have a lot of seats, but no, apparently the legroom is scarce and tall people might feel the room is too low. There’s a third seating row on the H2 but that can only seat one person as the rest of the space is eaten by a spare tyre.

About the interiors, the H2 has a cheap, plasticky feel on the dashboard though the gauges and buttons are easily visible. What ticked off a lot of people was the car’s lack of a parking assist feature. The designers should’ve thought of it as the H2 is a huge machine.

Security and safety features are pretty standard for a 2005 car, and the H2 features Anti-Lock Braking Systems, an anti-theft alarm, child lock doors, and central locking.