Designers Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna dedicate a book to Delhi’s beautiful people

Shashi Sunny April 29 2019, 2.14 pm April 29 2019, 2.14 pm

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna hosted quite a gig at their Defence Colony fashion studio as the duo dressed and photographed nearly 40 celebrity friends and clients in clothes designed by them over the last 20 years. The photographs will be used in a commemorative book slated to be out by the end of this year. Some of those featured are the city's best dressed such as Sanam Bakshi, Archana Vijaya, Prerna Subba, Harathi Reddy, Kalyani Saha, Shalini Passi, Tanisha Mohan and Lalit Tehlan. The book is a work in progress and the capital’s chatterati can’t wait to find out who makes it to the cover!

But there’s more. Just a few days earlier, Rohit Gandhi’s beautiful bungalow in Golf Links, as well as his studio in Defence Colony, were buzzing with activity. The affable designer, who divides his time equally between the art and fashion industry, hosted a well-attended art party that went on till the wee hours. The art and fashion industry showed up in big numbers for his Palette Art Gallery exhibition titled Songs of Soil which presented six artists KP Pradeep Kumar, Prasad KP, R Magesh, Sumesh Kumballur, Sanam Narayanan, Umesh PK who explore contemporary landscape.

Endorsing their work, Rohit said, “These artists give us a canvas of surrealism that celebrates the southern terrain of India; these paintings are about creating new vistas and explore the individual’s relationship to the earth through the evocative use of landscape elements that are rustic and rural.” Joining him in this celebration of new talent in art were Sanjeev Bijli of PVR Cinemas, FDCI Chief Sunil Sethi, Leena Singh, Aman Nath & Manish Pushkale and Tanisha Mohan, who looked uber chic in a classy white pantsuit that she said she picked up in one of the vintage boutiques in Paris.

Beauty and art make for a heady cocktail indeed!