Drake takes you inside Air Drake, his brand new $100 million private jet and it has an Indian connect

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 1.38 pm May 11 2019, 1.38 pm

Rapper Drake is on cloud nine after winning several accolades at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. While those awards will definitely make for a great collection, the music sensation recently shared a video of a new addition to his life. This wasn’t a new entrant to his trophy closet, but an addition to his hangar. That’s right, Drake has got himself a custom made private jet that is estimated to be worth between $80 million and $100 million.

Drake shared a video of the massive aircraft on social media. The plane has a pale blue exterior and printed across it, are Drake’s OVO owl logo and prayer hands logo. The engines have the words ‘Air Drake’ written on them. The video then takes you inside the jet. It seems like the rapper has not spared any luxury when it came to his new ride. There’s a collection of luxurious furniture, carpets and even a huge flat-screen television set.

Air Drake could possibly cost between $80 million and $100 million

According to reports, the jet is linked to a partnership between Drake and Cargojet Airways, a Canadian cargo company. The video also shows Ajay Virmani, president and CEO of Cargojet Airways. Drake credits him for helping him make the deal. “That guy made it happen right there, that’s the man,” says Drake, indicating Virmani. If you're shocked that Drake's private jet as an Indian connection, so were we. A little research tells us that Ajay Virmani is an Indian-born Canadian entrepreneur.

A report on E! News cited Ryan Troxell, an aircraft charter company executive, as saying that the rent of the plane, a Boeing 767 cargo jet, could go between $600,000 and $700,000. According to Forbes, Drake is estimated to have earned $47 million in 2018. The publication places his estimated net worth at $100 million.

A number of celebrities commented on the video, congratulating Drake on his new plane. Social media sensation Dan Bilzerian, DJ Khaled and several others congratulated the rapper.