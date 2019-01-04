Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson indeed lives a 'Fast and Furious' life and his car collection is proof!

Our celebrities love to flaunt their luxurious lifestyle. Be it wearing all things branded or splurging on sexy road demons, celebs exactly know how to grab the limelight. Out of the many, it’s Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who has been a complete stunner when it comes to his car collection. The WWE star is an avid car lover which was rightly proved when he was part of the film Fast and Furious. Just like his beefed up body, his private garage is also full of exotic vehicles. FYI, he recently also gifted a Cadillac Escalade to his dad and 2018 Ford Mustang to a USA war veteran. Woah, isn’t he the ultimate car freak?

Talking about his social media presence, The Rock teases fans with loads of videos and images which takes us into the actual life he lives in. In short, Dwayne's lifestyle is elite and when we crawled the internet to know which all cars the tall and handsome man owns, and the list was literally long. So here today without further ado, let us drive you through the top five road beats the ex-wrestler owns to match up his persona. Here we go... vroom:

Custom Built Ford F150

Just like Dwayne's muscular body and heavy-weight, Ford F150 also comes with the same features. Packed with a twin-turbo V-6 producing 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, this more of a mini truck kinda car is insane. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this car is capable of pulling a best-in-class 13,200 pounds. Killer, isn't it?

Ferrari LaFerrari

Up next we have a Ferrari which is said to be on lease with The Rock. With an aim to flash is oh-so-stylish avatar, Dwayne at times rides in this classy bitch (giggles). This car comes with a lot of features. Its mid-mounted 6.3-litre V12 engine is electrically assisted by Ferrari's HY-KERS system which churns a total power output of 950bhp. Well, the car goes past 62mph in just three seconds. That's FAST!

Black Gorilla

This car is not called the Black Gorilla, but that's what Dwayne calls it. Second time on the list, The Rock is surely a Ford trucks lover. Different from the previous one, this is the old F150. The Black Gorilla custom truck comes with 5.0-litre V8 engine and delivers as much as 570 BHP of raw power. Looks like Johnson knows exactly how to make other motorists envious on the road.

Ford GT40

In the above picture, we see Dwayne twinning in white with his car. Again from the Ford family, GT40 is an extremely advanced beast. Just how 'The Rock' is a limited edition, Ford's this car, in particular, is a limited production car. Rock owns one of the limited production cars in colour white. Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol engine the car can easily generate a maximum of 656 Bhp and 746 Nm.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Without any doubt, many celebrity garages at least own one Rolls-Royce, and The Rock also has one. Seen in the above photo is the Rolls-Royce Wraith, it's extravagant 2-door coupe beast from the British luxury car maker. The Wraith comes with a 6.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that can pull of 623 BHP. The aura this car spills is supreme to another level.

We literally went gaga over Dwayne's car collection. Did you?