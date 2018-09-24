image
Monday, September 24th 2018
English
Ferrari ki Sawari: New Monza SP1, SP2 have a virtual wind shield

Luxury

Ferrari ki Sawari: New Monza SP1, SP2 have a virtual wind shield

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 24 2018, 10.34 am
back
ferrarilifestyleLouis CamilleriLuxuryMonzaSP1SP2supercars
nextTesla owners beware, car-jacking just got smarter
ALSO READ

This list of expensive cars owned by Christiano Ronaldo will make you go green with envy

F1 without Ferrari: 227 times winner on the verge of quitting

Mercedes Ace Lewis Hamilton To Join Ferrari?