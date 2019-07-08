Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019, 10.20 pm July 08 2019, 10.20 pm

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh wants to take his fans for a spin. Posted several pictures of his latest toy; a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. And while there’s no way we could tell you whether it’s a petrol or a diesel variant, the black colour does look rather ominous for a serious off-roader. Bhajji clearly is a sucker for SUVs and his caption reminds us of the many Gedi Boys of Punjab. Gedi being a popular pass time for Punjabi youths obsessed with high-end cars itching to burn the rubber on the roads of Chandigarh and Jalandhar.

"Let’s for a ride.. who wants to come along ? Ghuman firan yeah 😜😜 gedi route." Bhajji captioned his post.

You can see Harbhajan’s post here:

A bit about the ride now. The Unlimited is priced at approximately 48,000 pounds in the UK. That’s close to 41 lakh in Indian rupees. It is available in two engine choices: a 197bhp diesel and a 268bhp petrol. There’s a two-door model which is likely to appeal to the fans of the classic Wrangler but Bhajji seems to have opted for the four-doors on offer. Improved practicality and a longer wheelbase make it the first choice for a man who is just about coming to terms with the fact that there’s a family waiting at home.