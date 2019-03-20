image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
India's first Formula One star Narain Karthikeyan smashes lap record with Porsche 911 GT2 RS

India's first Formula One star Narain Karthikeyan smashes lap record with Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Narain Karthikeyan broke last year's record with the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS clocking in at 2 mins 0.26 secs, that's 7.5 secs quicker than the last time.

