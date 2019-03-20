India's first Formula One star Narain Karthikeyan smashes lap record with Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche fans in India will forget the production lap record that was broken at the Buddh International Circuit last year. India's first ever F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan behind the wheels of his own Porsche 911 GT3 certainly made us proud. This time around, Karthikeyan broke the same record with the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS clocking in at 2 mins 0.26 secs. That's 7.5 secs quicker than the last time. Porsches and Narain Karthikeyan - seems like the dream team!

The GT2 RS was launched in India last year and is priced at Rs 3.88 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful road-going 911 ever made. Powered by a 3.8 liter, twin turbo flat-six engine, with 700 hp and 750 Nm of torque, there's nothing stopping this mean machine. With a 7-speed PDk gearbox, the GT2 RS can go 0-100 in a breathtaking 2.8 secs and its top speed is rated to be at 340 kph.

Karthikeyan broke his own lap record with the GT2 RS! The lean machine was specced with the optional Weissach package, adding a carbon fiber roof, bonnet and anti-roll bars with magnesium wheels to cut off 30 kg from a total of 1,545 kg body weight.

After breaking the record, the ecstatic Karthikeyan said, "Compared to the 911 GT3, we set the previous record with, the GT2 RS is a completely different animal. It was a rush to break the record by such a big margin, and I think I even surprised myself with the final lap time."

With yet another record broken, along with its production car record at the Nurburgring, the Porsche GT2 RS is making waves and climbing new heights. In Nurburgring, the GT2 RS beat the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's time of 6 mins 44.97 seconds by clocking a very impressive 6 mins 40.3 seconds; thus, claiming the title of the fastest production car in the world.

With Porsche making perpetual progress in the world of cars, it is always in the news. We wonder how long it'll be before someone breaks this record, probably, in another Porsche beauty.