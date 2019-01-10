Jeff Bezos: Here are the exotic rides of the world's richest man!

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, needs no introduction. The man, who founded Amazon, has achieved everything one can dream of. He is currently grabbing all the headlines because of his divorce from wife MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage. Amidst all the reports, we thought of bringing his car collection to your notice, which is the topic of all motor conversations. You will be surprised to note that Bezos is such a modest billionaire. Yup! His car garage is proof. Unbelievably, he is said to often prefer to drive himself around in a Honda Accord. Here’s a sneak-peek into the richest man’s collection of cars.

Honda Accord: It’s his favourite car and is best known for its four-door sedan variant. It has been one of the best-selling cars in the US since 1989.

Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio: Priced at $3 million, the design of the car is a simple open top car exhibiting design purity through the use of simple elements.

Bugatti Veyron Mansory: It’s a mid-engined sports car, developed by the Volkswagen Group. It got its name after the racing driver Pierre Veyron. It’s priced $3.4 million.

W Motors Lykan HyperSport: It’s the first car to have headlights with embedded jewels; they contain titanium LED blades with 420 diamonds. Moreover, the buyers are given an option to select among rubies, diamonds, yellow diamonds, and sapphires to be integrated into the vehicle's headlights.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita: The body has a new front bumper design, enhanced brake cooling, fog lamps, US patented head and intakes behind the front wheels to enhance airflow.

Lamborghini Veneno: This is a high-performance sports car manufactured by Lamborghini. Interestingly, it was developed to celebrate Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary. The front of the car is designed for maximum airflow and for improved downforce and because of its smooth underbody, the airflow is not interrupted.