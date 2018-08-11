Joe Jonas’ larger-than-life farmhouse is up for grabs, but just for elites!

Joe Jonas is moving on from his Sherman Oaks home where he spent two years chilling. The singer-actor of Jonas Brothers and DNCE fame is selling his luxurious home for $4.25 million (that's why we said, it's just for elites).

Built in 2016, the two-story house presents as a stylish farmhouse in contemporary style. Modern touches include slabs of Calacatta marble, custom barn doors and accent walls lined in board-and-batten and tongue-and-groove siding. Black cabinetry and gold waterworks fixtures create a supreme visual contrast in the chef’s kitchen.

The formal entry opens to 5,600 square feet of living space covered by wide-plank oak floors. The movie theater features tiered seating.

The farmhouse also has fireplaces in the living room, family room and master suite, which comprises a sitting room, dressing room and lavish bath. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The quarter-acre lot, which is fenced and hedged, also holds a swimming pool with a cascading spa, lawn and a detached guest house.

Wow… we wouldn’t have stepped out of the house at all, if we were Joe Jonas.

Joe, 26, gained fame in the mid-2000s as the frontman for the pop-rock band that included his brothers, Nick and Kevin. Three years ago, he formed the funk-pop group DNCE, which has released one solo album and singles that include the hit Cake by the Ocean. More recently, the band released the extended play People to People.

Also as an actor, Jonas has Zoolander 2 and the show Angie Tribeca to his credit. He has a voice role in the animated film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, which hit the theaters in July.