image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

John Abraham’s car collection is fancy but his Maruti Gypsy tops the list!

Luxury

John Abraham’s car collection is fancy but his Maruti Gypsy tops the list!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 11 2019, 11.59 pm
back
Audi Q3Audi Q7BollywoodCar EditionEntertainmentJohn AbrahamLamborghini GallardoMaruti Suzuki Gypsy
nextJeff Bezos: Here are the exotic rides of the world's richest man!
ALSO READ

Here's why Samantha’s dual role in O Baby Yentha Sakkagunnave is taken off

Ranveer Singh rejected Aurangzeb’s character in Takht because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, details here!

Vinaya Vidheya Rama Review : Highly Avoidable, Over-The-Top Action Drama