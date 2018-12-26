Justin Bieber's collection of luxury vehicles will drive you green in envy

What all does Justin Bieber possess? A stunning wife, to begin with. He recently tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin and has been on the cloud nine ever since. Also, talk about his global appeal as a musician. You might remember the madness that his India concert had triggered. We aren't even going to do money talks here. The one really, really envious thing that he boasts is his collection of luxurious cars. Did you know this? When he was just 18, the total worth of his cars was nearly $1.2 million! Check out some of the best cars from his garage.

#1 A flat black Range Rover

This luxury sports utility car needs no introduction. Beginning in 1970, the model has gone through various evolutions and is presently available in the diesel-powered hybrid electric model. The latest revealed Range Rover velar is a 5-door SUV. The one in Justin's collection is a flat black Range Rover which was gifted to him by R&B singer Usher when the former was just 16 years of age.

# 2 Fisker Karma

Driven by a pair of 120 kW electric motors and equipped with 201 brake horsepower motors, a solar roof and a warning sound system, this luxury sports sedan manufactured by Fisker Automotive was a car lover's dream. The car was in production only within 2011-2012 and was gifted to Justin by his manager Scooter Braun on his 18th birthday.

#3 Ferrari F430

A 4,308 cc petrol engine and a top speed of 196 mph meet a special wheel mounted control knob and exclusive Goodyear Eagle F1 GSD3 EMT tires for this model; not to forget the unmatchable style and sleekness.

#4 Audi R8

This one is a mid-engine, 2 door coupe sports car. The latest version of this model is the Audi R8 LMX, that came out in 2014. It boasts of 570 PS engine power, ceramic brake discs and 19‑inch wheels with 235-35 R 19 front and 305-30 R 19 rear tires.

#5 Lamborghini Aventador

Yet another envious addition to Bieber's collection, this luxurious car is powered with V12 engine, exceptional acceleration and an interactive FT LCD display inside. Add to that a dedicated instrument panel for multimedia and navigation functions.