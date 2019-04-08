Kuchipudi’s first family, the Reddys get a firangi tie 

Shashi Sunny April 08 2019, 3.06 pm April 08 2019, 3.06 pm

Post one of the nicer winter weddings this year, that of Kuchipudi dancer Raja and Kaushalya Reddy’s younger daughter Bhavana to Swedish boy Dennis Nilsson, the couple has departed for the US.

For those who were not present, the Reddy wedding was a beautiful traditional day wedding at The Lalit, with all the warmth of marriage without any of the showy hype usually associated with hi-society weddings in Delhi. The couple met during Bhavana’s music study days in the US and love blossomed. Bhavana, who is also a musician besides being a talented Kuchipudi dancer, glowed in her bridal silk sari and temple jewellery. The wedding was solemnised Andhra style with the music and food from the state adding to the overall south Indian feel in the heart of Delhi. The Reddy women all sported gorgeous Kanjeevaran saris, a welcome change from the crystal-laden OTT wedding ensembles that rule the roast at most dilli shaadis. The wedding had some rarely seen guests like LK Advani and daughter Prathiba, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. The sporty gora friends and family from overseas were seen wearing Indian attire and carrying them off with much aplomb! The entire family then went off to Vaxjo, Sweden to round off the celebrations according to the Nilsson family wishes.

The one niggling thought was that with elder daughter Yamini busy handling her family and her dance school in Hyderabad, will Bhavana now be dividing time between the east and west? If so, who will be gen-next at the Reddy ’s popular dance school and cultural centre NatyaTarangini which is a labour of love for the Reddy family? But that concern has been set to rest as Kaushalya informs her daughter will be jet setting between the two countries and will be in Delhi for concerts and any major programmes by Natya Tarinigi. Bhavana is also a taking a break from singing as she needed to rest her voice which was affected by a minor health issue.