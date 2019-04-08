image
Kuchipudi’s first family, the Reddys get a firangi tie 

Kuchipudi dancer Raja and Kaushalya Reddy’s younger daughter Bhavana's wed Swedish boy Dennis Nilsson in a beautiful traditional day wedding.

