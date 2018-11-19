Livin’ like a Badshah: Check out Badboyshah’s Lamborghini Gallardo

Play a random rap video and you’ll come across exotic locations, martinis, pretty women and a couple of out of the world supercars. A luxury ride has become a part and parcel of various music videos, and just like us, the singers can’t ignore the wheels. Let’s take Badshah for example. The dude has an envious collection of deluxe vehicles – enough to make us drool over our keyboards. While Badshah has a serious collection of rides, today we’re focusing our attention on his Lamborghini Gallardo.

The Gallardo is an Italian car built by Automobil Lamborghini. The Rs 3.06 crore sports car has just two doors and had gone into production back in 2003. The company rolled out the last Gallardo in November 2013. Badshah shared a picture of his Gallardo back in 2015. The ride had a matt black finish and looked in pristine condition.

According to reports, Badshah has used his Lambo (as Lamborghinis are popularly known) in many songs. The 5.2 litre-V10 petrol engine pumps out a maximum power of 550 bhp at 8,000 RPM. The peak torque comes to around 540 Nm @ 6500 RPM, as per reports.

With two choices of transmissions available (a manual transmission, and a semi-auto ‘E-Gear’) the Gallardo can rocket to 100kmph from zero in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed? That’s a whopping 320kmph. Of course, Badshah wouldn’t be able to show off the vehicle’s insanely quick acceleration on the streets of India, but that’s hardly a deal breaker is it?