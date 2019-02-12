Looking for a watch to amp up your look? Go the rose gold route and turn heads

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

You have a gala event to attend soon but are unable to find a wrist watch which is fun and stylish both. Well, fret not as we are here to save the day. Look nowhere, and we’d say go for the Casio Sheen Rose Gold collection which will be a perfect option for you - a timeless set of watches punctuated with sparkling Swarovski® Crystals!

Engineered with the latest technology and designed to keep your style game on point all year through, check out our specially curated love tributes to you.

For the passionate traveller and the woman on the move, this multi-hand timepiece makes sure you’re fashionable on time, wherever you are.

For the minimalist fashionista, who likes a pop of colour, this royal blue dial sets the stage for the bedazzling Swarovski® Crystal hour markers.

For the confident rebel with heart of gold, some understated, feminine styling that goes a long way.

For the effortless stunner, an unbroken eternal band of Swarovski® Crystals on the bezel and a mother of pearl dial that will really make heads turn.

On every special occasion, the best gifts are often the ones that pay attention to detail, care and quality. Get some quick inspiration for a future gift or pick one that’s perfect for you right now, you’ve earned it! And hey, we wish you a happy, elegant, and stylish Valentine’s Day!

Check out the entire Sheen Rose Gold collection here. This is a promoted post.