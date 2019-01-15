Not just the water, Aquaman Jason Momoa is hot on wheels as well

Jason Momoa has been a part of many films, but thanks to his character of Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones, he became a household name. In 2018, he starred in one of the biggest hits of his career - Aquaman (earlier he played the character in other DC movies). While earlier he was known as the fierce Khal Drogo, he is now famous as Aquaman. He surely ruled the world of water on the big screen, but he also rules the roads in real life with his cars.
As we talk about his love for cars, the first one on the list has to be the pink Cadillac. While many men would not prefer a pink coloured car, Jason is surely a different breed. Well, he also has a name for his pink Cadillac: Bernadette. The car has been with him from the past 15 years and the actor has flaunted it on Instagram couple of times making us envious of him as he owns such a classy car that every man would dream of. Lucky you, Mr Momoa!
15 yrs I been with Bernadette my OG dirty pink she’s been all over this beautiful world #Kerouacstyle the only man I trust to touch my girl is jerry @edsairportservice I love u guys. Mahalo for all the good years. It’s a blessing to find a great craftsman who loves there job and passes on the aloha. Aloha j
Gotta love Cali. Mahalo jerry for fixing Bernadette 13 years I've been with this sexy lady. Aloha j
After checking out his classy car, now let’s talk about the adventurous side of our Jason. The Game Of Thrones actor owns a black Land Rover Defender Series 3 which he calls a truck. It is an amazing car and suits Jason’s personality. By the way, do you guys know that to produce his movie Road to Paloma, Jason had sold his Land Rover Defender Series 3, but he bought it back again? Now that’s how you own a car.
Truck fucking broke down but I always keep beer in the yeti and thank god I got @girlscouts cookies. Me and @trevmon27 #tallboysonthecurb. #wishihadguinnessontaprightnow #sureillsharemycookiestrevor. Aloha j
Well, Jason has a car that is owned by many celebs not just internationally, but even in India. We are talking about a white Range Rover. The actor mainly uses the car for his family outings like dinner or shopping. Looks like Jason clearly has cars that he drives according to his moods and company.
It is not just about cars for Jason, but even two-wheelers are something he loves. The actor has a Vallkree Drifter - an electronic bike. This means Momoa also cares about the environment. He also has a Harley Davidson, something that every guy dreams to have. Like his other cars, he loves to show off these bikes on social media.
VALLKREE Greatest bike on the earth. @vallkree the new Aquaman electric bike Mahalo to the DRIFTER for customising it. Rusty and dirty. The way I like it. Made in BYRON bay. #freedommachines aloha j
I'm a DIRTBAG at heart if it's not rusty dirty or old. I'll paint it all black #allblackeveything forever grateful @harleydavidson #mahalonuiloa #partner #softtailslim #freedommachine @silas_r_gaither. It's time for the black stuff. Love u u crazy beast Aloha j
By the way, can we please ride his Harley Davidson once?