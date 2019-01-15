image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Not just the water, Aquaman Jason Momoa is hot on wheels as well

Luxury

Not just the water, Aquaman Jason Momoa is hot on wheels as well

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 15 2019, 10.11 pm
back
aquamanCar CollectionCar EditionGame Of ThronesInstagramJason MomoalifestyleLuxury
nextJohn Abraham’s car collection is fancy but his Maruti Gypsy tops the list!
ALSO READ

Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman rocks at the box office, becomes the biggest DC hit ever!

Jason Momoa aka Aquaman photobombs a wedding shoot and the result is EPIC

Jason Momoa pumps energy to Aquaman premiere with haka dance