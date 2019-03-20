image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circuit

Narain Karthikeyan broke last year's record with the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS clocking in at 2 mins 0.26 secs, that's 7.5 secs quicker than the last time.

