Prince Charles’ Jaguar I-Pace: Ok, TATA, buy buy

The environmentalist in him will be ecstatic. A first for the Royal family, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has managed to acquire the family's first electric car. A bespoke Tata Motor's Jaguar I-Pace will grace the Prince's royal fleet, that already includes Rolls-Royces, Bentleys and Range Rovers that run on both, petrol and diesel. The Prince even had a say in the customisation of the car, a wish that was obliged as the car was painted in the shade of Loire blue. This makes the car one-of-a-kind as the shade won't be available for other buyers.

As an environment-friendly royal, Prince Charles has made positive changes in his royal household by installing solar panels on royal roofs and switching to low-energy light bulbs. As reported by the Sunday Times, the Prince will be handed the keys to the new 60,000-pound Jaguar I-Pace next week. According to further reports, the royal will be leasing the car.

However, the Jaguar I-Pace won't be the first environment-friendly car in the royal fleet! The Prince already enjoys a vintage Aston Martin that has been converted to run on bio-ethanol fuel made from waste wine and whey, the by-product of cheese production. Now, isn't that something?