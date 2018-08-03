Prince Harry's luxury car is up for sale but that's not the car we want!

This might just come across as a great deal for car fanatics. Prince Harry is selling his luxury car Audi RS6 Avant for a price tag of approximately 71,900 pounds or 94,000 dollars. The item is listed on Autotrader, a leading platform purchase and sale of new and old cars in the United Kingdom.

But hey, we are eying on another super pretty, super sexy car that the Prince owns. Remember the car that took Harry and his bride Meghan Markle to their wedding reception in Windsor? The silver-blue classic 1960s Jaguar E-Type which was redone to a stunning electric-powered Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. There was another special feature of the car too! As a gesture towards their wedding, the car's number plate read E190518 i.e. 19th May 2018.

If the royal couple was the stars of that night, the second most beautiful thing about their reception was definitely this car. How we wish this beauty was on sale. No matter how badly we want to own it, we can only dream of it. :(

However, just in case you want to know more about the car he is actually selling, it is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, privacy glasses and super comfy heated seats. These are worth almost 15,000 dollars.

In 2017, Harry travelled in the Audi from Englefield to England to pick up Meghan, at the time of Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Sounds great? It is!