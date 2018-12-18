Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' high end car collection will drive you nuts!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are driving us crazy with their dreamy love story and their magical wedding a couple of weeks ago. Since the duo’s dating news have started doing the rounds, Nick has flown down to India quite a few times to meet his lady-love. The two, who stand among the highest paid entertainers in the world, are often spotted travelling together in their luxurious cars. And speaking of cars, we bet you will be stumped on learning about the duo’s car collection. Believe it or not, these two high-profile celebrities have a combined collection of 14 high-end cars!

Among her long list of cars, Priyanka’s favourite remains her Rolls Royce Ghost. The former Miss World is often seen rolling in The Ghost whenever she is in India. The car, which comes with a price tag of a cool 5.25 crore, is powered by a 6.6L twin turbo v12 engine and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Besides that massive beast, she also owns a BMW 5-Series, in which Nickyanka was seen travelling during Nick’s first visit to India. The particular car is the latest generation BMW 5-Series and the cheapest model costs around Rs 52 lakh. The actor also owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes Benz E-Class and Audi Q7. We'd say, that's a crowded stable!

Nick isn't too far behind in the car collection too. When it comes to his stash, the singer is a complete old soul. He owns some iconic babies and we love the sound of it. His impressive range of cars includes a classic Ford Thunderbird, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, Karma Fisker, BMW 5-Series, Dodge Challenger R/T, and Honda Civic Hatchback. Ford Mustang still remains one of the most famous cars in the world and is easily recognizable because of its classy body. His Ford Thunderbird was purchased by him a couple of years back. It’s powered by a 5766-cc engine that produces 300 hp and 517 Nm.

That's a ton of cars that these lovers have at their disposal.