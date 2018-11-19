Ranveer Singh vrooms the James Bond way in his Aston Martin Rapide S

Ranveer Singh, the man who’s known for his unique sense of fashion, has quite a taste when it comes to choosing vehicles. He’s got a cool collection, and that includes a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Maybach S500, BMW 5 Series, and the star of this post, an Aston Martin Rapide S. The car of choice for James Bond, ferries Ranveer to many an event. Here’s why it’s special.

The milky-white, long-nosed Rapide S had reportedly set back Ranveer’s bank account by Rs 3.8 crore. Featuring four doors and a capacity of four people, the Rapide S runs on petrol. The powerful V12 engine pumps out a maximum power of 552bhp at 6,000RPM and provides a maximum torque of 630 Nm at 5,000 RPM.

NEW Pic : Ranveer Singh spotted today with his Aston Martin 💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzO3OKxdrB — #Ladkewale 🤵🏻 Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) May 9, 2018

As a car which is the first choice of James Bond, it comes with sufficient safety measures. The Rapide S has six airbags and has a central locking feature. For interior décor, the vehicle houses leather seats and a rather retro-geeky dashboard. Unless you’re a pro, we figure it might be a little difficult to go through all the dials on the center console while driving.

For such a pricey vehicle, it is not the fastest one in town. Though the Rapide S has seen some performance enhancements over older models, it takes over 4.2 seconds to hit a 100kmph from zero. It does, however, have a top speed of 326kmph – something that Ranveer would want to try at the racetrack.

Since his purchase, Ranveer has been on a number of occasions spotted with his ride. The paps flock to the man of course, but Ranveer hates to part from his trusty steed.