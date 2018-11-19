image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ranveer Singh vrooms the James Bond way in his Aston Martin Rapide S

Luxury

Ranveer Singh vrooms the James Bond way in his Aston Martin Rapide S

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 19 2018, 6.10 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentlifestyleLuxuryranveer singh
nextLivin’ like a Badshah: Check out Badboyshah’s Lamborghini Gallardo
ALSO READ

After Koffee with Karan is it coffee with Aaryan for Sara Ali Khan?

Anushka Sharma joins the ranks of SRK and Sr Bachchan at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture reveals an interesting fact about the tragedy