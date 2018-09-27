image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Steve Jobs' first computer sold to mystery buyer

Luxury

Steve Jobs' first computer sold to mystery buyer

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 27 2018, 9.46 am
back
Apple Inc.Apple-1lifestyleLuxurySteve JobsSteve Wozniak
nextFerrari ki Sawari: New Monza SP1, SP2 have virtual wind shields
ALSO READ

Jeff Bezos’ billions beat Mark Zuckerberg after a huge rise in net worth

Steve Jobs lied to his daughter about this until five years before his death

Ramdev’s chat app Kimbho mysteriously disappears from Play Store