Stop press! Victoria's Secret just revealed their $1M fantasy bra

Victoria's Secret just unveiled their most expensive lingerie piece, the 2018 Fantasy Bra. This one is as high class as it can get because the price will bowl you over. The shimmering number is valued at a million dollars!

Introducing the $1 Million Dream Angels #VSFantasyBra, worn by @elsahosk & designed by Atelier Swarovski. See it sparkle on the runway in the #VSFashionShow, Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork. https://t.co/uCo2JsirUy pic.twitter.com/f1BnlX3QYE — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 5, 2018

For starters, this sparkly bra isn’t a regular piece. It will be adorned by Victoria's Secret runway babe Elsa Hosk (that lucky bissssh). As per a report in Cosmopolitan, the flashy bra took over 930 hours in the making and has 2100 Swarovski crystals on it. Woah! Seems like VS took the phrase of ‘diamonds are girl’s best friends’ a little too seriously. *giggles*

The reports further stated that the lingerie will also be on sale for us lesser mortals. No, not the bedazzled one; a cheaper replica of the same. Victoria's Secret will be making the cheaper replica version available in stores online, on Thursday 29th November. Although, it will still cost you around $250. Imagine how many regular bras you could buy for that price.

The bra is surely a creative one. It features a longline silhouette and an underwire, with the addition of more cross-body jewels. Expressing her delight at being the chosen angel to wear the bra, Elsa Hosk said, “Hands down best bday present ever in life,” she wrote on Twitter. “The 2018 fantasy bra. This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams.”