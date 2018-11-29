Superstar Rajinikanth's car collection is in contrast with his stardom!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s dazzling charm has no boundaries. The actor enjoys a tremendous fan following in the entire world. For the people in the South, their Thalaivar aka boss is no less than a god. In fact, he is the god. But not many would be aware that despite being the most sought after star in Kollywood, Rajini is just a simple man. Fans worldwide are insanely curious to know every minute detail of the star’s life. Here we have managed to dig out an interesting fact about him. And, that’s his collection of cars!

Considering that the Tamil supernova is one of the highest paid actors in the world, his car collection has left us shocked. You won’t believe that his collection consists of some of the old-fashioned cars instead of high-end fancy ones. An Ambassador, Premier Padmini Fiat, a Honda Civic, a Chevrolet Tavera and a Toyota Innova make up for his collection and it is indeed surprising!

Ambassador: His family uses it even today. Belonging to the collection of ancient cars, Ambassador was invented in 1954. It’s a compact car with 4-door salon and is highly preferred by many politicians in India.

Premier Padmini Fiat: Rajini purchased the Premier Padmini Fiat in the early 1980s. It was one of the most high-on-demand car at one time. Giving users a mileage of 11 Kmpl to 15 Kmpl, it is considered as one of the oldest cars too. It was manufactured in India from 1970 to 1998 by Premiere Automobiles Limited.

Honda Civic: It’s terrific engine gives users a smooth ride with excellent comfort. It was introduced as a two-door model and is sold largely in the same form worldwide, with the difference in its models.

Chevrolet Tavera: It is a compact MPV and compact SUV produced in 2007. In India, there are 2 versions of the Tavera, the original Tavera and the Tavera neo 2.

Toyota Innova MPV: The 5-door wagon looks more like a minivan. It is considered as the king of MPVs and has garnered an immense fan base over the years. Looks like Rajini is a fan of it too!