Tesla Model X saves SoftBank former president, Nikesh Arora says thanks

Businessman Nikesh Arora survived a near-fatal crash thanks to his Tesla X. Arora is the CEO of a California based cybersecurity firm and was in the vehicle when it crashed, reportedly because of the weather conditions in the US. The former president of SoftBank Group thanked Tesla chief Elon Musk and his car, a Tesla X for his survival.

Arora tweeted out a photo of his mangled car, adding that he’s saying his farewell to his saviour. Aside from that, he mentioned that his Tesla Model X performed way better than any other car could have, given the icy roads in the US. Noticing his tweet, Musk replied and mentioned that he’s glad to see the Indian okay. Arora even noted that Tesla contacted him soon after the car crashed.

Glad you’re ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2018

The Tesla Model X is the company’s first SUV. The vehicle is fitted with numerous sensors include a few fitted in the rear Falcon Wing Doors. The sensors detect nearby objects and determine how far the rear doors open to avoid hitting anything. That’s not all. The front doors can be closed automatically when you hit the brakes.

After safety, our goal is to make a Tesla the most fun you could possibly have in a car — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2018

Safety is a paramount feature of Tesla vehicles and Musk has been tweeting about it for a long time. On Tesla’s website, the company claims that the Model X’s design has a very low center of gravity, which in the event of a crash, lets the passenger have a 93% probability of not suffering a bad injury. The Model X comes with electronic stability control, side impact beams, first and second-row airbags and several sensors and cameras.

Using the key fob, you can summon your Model X to move out of a garage. Though the car can only move forward or backward, it can help in getting the car out of a parking spot when the doors are blocked by other vehicles.

An autopilot system onboard the Model X allows a computer to control the car’s movements. It can stop, accelerate, slow down and do just about everything a human driver would do. It won’t stop the car at a red light though.

As a battery-powered vehicle, the price of the Model X varies depending on the range. The 75D variant has a 237 mile range and can go from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds. It retails at $79,500. The next model is 100D and goes for 295 miles. It will set you back by $96,000. Finally, there’s the P100D, which is the performance edition and hits 60mph in 2.9 seconds. The range suffers slightly by 6 miles.

All models have a dual motor, all-wheel drive for superb control over all weather conditions. The vehicles come with a 17-inch touchscreen to control its systems. The only physical controls are the buttons for the hazard lights and the glove box. Your average car doesn’t sport specs like that, does it?