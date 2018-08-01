The things you do for love! Dig deep into your pocket and THIS Game of Thrones castle will be all yours

If Game of Thrones has inspired you, there’s now a chance to live in a castle without worrying about the politics of the Seven Kingdoms. A part of Gosford Castle, which served as the bastion for House Tully, is up for sale. Located in Northern Ireland, the exteriors of this castle was used in season 3 of Game of Thrones.

Built in the mid-1800s, the Gosford Castle has over 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms which you can now claim. Of course, a castle which gained the attention of GOT producers won’t come cheap. Managed by Maison Real Estate, the starting price of the castle is at $656,452. Maison’s website shows that the location has six deluxe apartments.

The apartments are 3,500 sq ft each and a few of them allow access to rooftop gardens as well. Whoever buys this castle, will not hold a GOT souvenir, they’ll also be a part of the history. According to reports, the Gosford Castle was used extensively during the Second World War to lodge soldiers. The property also houses a prisoner of war camp.

After the war, the castle was sold to the Ministry of Agriculture, which according to the New York Post, converted the surrounding areas to the Gosford Forest Park. The park in 1983, became North Ireland’s first conservation forest. Since then, the castle was used as a hotel