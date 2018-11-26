image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Will Smith impersonates Lewis Hamilton, drives off with his Mercedes!

Luxury

Will Smith impersonates Lewis Hamilton, drives off with his Mercedes!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 26 2018, 6.10 pm
back
Car EditionEntertainmenthollywoodLewis HamiltonmercedesOtherssportsWill Smith
nextCar Edition: Ranveer Singh vrooms the James Bond way in his Aston Martin Rapide S
ALSO READ

Avengers 4: Is the trailer release day already here?

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's have a Goa gateway ahead of a hectic schedule

Will the Bigg Boss - Pyaar Prema Kaadhal success story be repeated?