Will Smith impersonates Lewis Hamilton, drives off with his Mercedes!

As far as bucket lists go, Will Smith has a big one. He’s been ticking them off one by one and his latest is a ride on a Formula One racing car. Will doesn’t own a F1 car, so guess what he did, we’ll wait. Still nothing? Here’s the deal: Will Smith head over to Abu Dhabi where Lewis Hamilton was prepping for a race, impersonated him and took off with the Mercedes AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+!

Just before the start of the Abu Dhabi GP, Smith, dressed in F1 race attire, ‘kidnapped’ Lewis Hamilton to some corner of the Mercedes garage and taped him to a chair. "Lewis I'm sorry. Look, this is the deal, this is a once in a life time opportunity for me man - you already won man! Just save something for other people, save some stuff for other people. Listen, you black, I'm black, ain't nobody gonna know the difference,” says Smith in the video as Lewis pleads him to win.

Smith then rushes off to race. Of course, this was a comedy video so no harm no foul! We’re sure Smith managed to have a spin on Hamilton’s F1 beast. Here’s a look at the specs on that mean machine.

The F1 W09 EQ Power+ promises to be the fastest Mercedes Formula One car in history. The EQ Power+ moniker stands for Mercedes’ naming strategy for its future performance hybrid models. Constructed according to F1 standards, the F1 W09 EQ Power+ has an overall length of over 5,000 mm and a width of 2,000 mm. It has a height of only 950 mm and weighs a mere 733 kg.

With an eight-speed forward gearbox, the F1 W09 EQ Power+ has an engine capacity of 1.6 litres and six cylinders. The internal combustion engine produces a maximum of 15,000 RPM with a max fuel flow rate of 100kg/hour when the rotations go above 10,500 RPM.

Phew! That’s a lot of numbers for one day. Suffice to say, the F1 W09 EQ Power+ is one of the fastest cars out there, and it is not surprising that Will Smith wanted to go on a ride on one of these. Who wouldn’t?