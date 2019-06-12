Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 10.42 am June 12 2019, 10.42 am

July 5 is celebrated as International Bikini Day around the globe and yes we know today is not that day. But ask yourself, who does not like a Bollywood actress showing off her curvaceous figure in a two-piece. Be it during a vacation, just chilling on a beach or at a film's shoot, B-town actresses love to flaunt their sexy figure in a monokini. As the scorching summer is coming to an end we bring to you a few of Bollywood babes who make us go green with envy.

These divas, with the help of their super-toned bods, set the internet on fire by flaunting their assets in a bikini. From Katrina Kaif to Disha Patani, here's a curated piece which will surely make you feel the heat.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Kick actress recently took to IG and made us envious. Her floral, as well as Barbie, themed bikini, is something we want to stare at all the damn time. And ofcourse, Miss Fernandez in each frame is looking drop dead GORG.

Katrina Kaif

She is one of the fittest actors in the tinsel town and never misses her gym workouts. A few days ago, Katrina was in the Maldives and shared a picture herself of herself clad in a bikini.

View this post on Instagram ❤️💙 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:50pm PDT

Vaani Kapoor

This bikini picture featuring Vaani is from Goa, where she is currently on a trip with her BFFs. Vaani's best buddy Zuebisha is getting married and that's the reason the girl gang are on a bachelorette trip.

View this post on Instagram Tropical state of mind 🏝☀️☘️ A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:37am PDT

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and hottest moms on the block and often inspires one and all with her workout photos and toned physique. Malaika never fails to tease fans with her bikini photos and the below picture shows her diving deep in a pool.

Disha Patani

Men go gaga with just a glimpse of this Bharat star. Disha Patani in the below picture is seen donning a statement black bikini along with a boyfriend shirt.

View this post on Instagram Picture courtesy @anaitashroffadajania ❤️❤️ @calvinklein 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 28, 2019 at 1:43am PST

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon knows she has a hot body and knows how to flaunt it. Just scroll through her IG feed and you’ll surely see many bikini pictures of the mommy. Lisa, in fact, sported a bikini even during her pregnancy and showed off her baby bump in a stylish way.

View this post on Instagram Early morning swims with the original cool @hunza.g A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Oct 23, 2018 at 9:36pm PDT

Sunny Leone

The Baby Doll of Bollywood is loved by fans all over. While this picture does not see her soaking in a pool or a beach, her selfie in a floral bikini is enough to make any guy go WOW.