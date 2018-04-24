Maybach’s Ultimate Luxury EV has its own tea service and an electric engine

Auto China is the largest automobile show in China and it allows manufacturers to show off their newest offerings in production or concept stages. Among the many behemoths that turn up for the show, German manufacturer Mercedes-Maybach is one. The company showcased the Ultimate Luxury SUV concept at the motor show.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury has a four-wheel drive vehicle which put its focus on passenger comfort. The electrically powered vehicle has its own tea service and has pots, cups and wooden trays located at a console that can hide itself when you press a button.

The Ultimate Luxury vehicle also has a grille with LED illuminations. Unlike other Mercedes models, this one is a Maybach, so the focus is more on elegance than aggressive designs. The rear side of the car is more like a sedan than an SUV.

The interiors of the Ultimate Luxury is designed with ebony wood also known as “Magic Wood”, which extends to the tea set and the doors. Rose-gold aluminum accents encase the white leather seats. The driver will have access to two 12.3 inch displays to control the car.

From four motors, the car can produce 750 horsepower and will have a range of over 200 miles. The Ultimate Luxury also packs an 80kWh battery pack with a CCS DC fast charging system. The system can charge itself for 60 miles of range within five minutes.

A production version of the car is not yet announced, but if it does release for the market, it surely will be something on a millionaire’s bucket list.