Meet Machindra Kasture, the ‘hand’ behind Dal Raisina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan!

May 30, 2019, shall forever remain as one of the most special dates in PM Narendra Modi’s life. It’s the day when the entire world saw him getting re-elected and take the Prime Minister’s oath. Arrangements for the same were made in full swing. Be it an extravagantly lit up Rashtrapati Bhavan or the number of world-renowned guests that poured in. Well, if there was something other than PM Modi that ruled the headlines, it was Chief Machindra Kasture-inspired Dal Raisina, a delicacy that took a whopping 48 hours to cook. It was a part of the exotic menu that got served to all the guests at Delhi. But, hold on, there’s much more to Machindra Kasture’s extraordinary achievements.

Have a look at Chef Machindra Kasture's tweet on Dal Raisina:

From last #Swearingin Our Speciality Dal Raisina, all you need to know about the special delicacy served in Rashtrapati Bhavan | Lifestyle News, The Indian Express https://t.co/AtkmY4XnCq … via @IndianExpress — Machindra Kasture (@ChefKasture) May 29, 2019

Machindra Kasture, the head of a Maharashtrian family, is a New-Delhi based chef. After getting deputed from the ITDC, he served as a cook for the former presidents of India namely, Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. Machindra Kasture was the first chef for the President of India in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In his old interview, chef Machindra Kasture opened up how he commenced his career at a time when there was no glamour attached to this field and people weren’t aware of a chef’s existence.

He said, “I was the first and only chef appointed in Rashtrapati Bhavan; so everything was new for me as well as for that place. I would say it was a great learning experience, catering to the world's high and mighty when everything is on your shoulder. That pressure is unmatched and it has taught me what no school can teach.”

Apart from this, Kasture was also honoured with Nation Tourism Award for the Best Chef on India in the year 2016.