Meghan Markle’s nephew sells weed with a royal touch

Amid the reports that Meghan Markle’s relations with her half-siblings are strained, we have word that her nephew has cashed in on her wedding with a special type of celebration. Tyler Dooley grows weed in Oregon, a state in the US which legalised it. The 25-year-old is using his aunt’s upcoming wedding to sell a strain he developed, calling it ‘Markle Sparkle.’

Strain Review: Markle Sparkle from Leafbuyer on Vimeo.

While Dooley’s part of the family is reportedly not close to the soon-to-be Duchess, it didn’t stop him from using Meghan’s fame for marketing purposes. Hours before Meghan becomes royalty, details on the weed’s price, its flavor and effects have appeared on Leaf Buyer – an online database for, you’ve guessed it, weed.

“For a Royal baby, a royal cheddar. For a Royal wedding, a royal weed,” says the website. Markle Sparkle is a type of weed strain that is dedicated to Meghan Markle. Retailing at $150 for an ounce, it is said to be good for helping negate insomnia, pain, and anxiety. Apparently, it has been specially designed to that it doesn’t make users feel hungry.

Markle Sparkle reportedly has a very sweet, silky taste with notes of blueberry and a unique, fruity and smooth flavour. “The lineage of Markle Sparkle is, in part, a mystery. The genetics of the strain include potent industry and patient favorites NYC Diesel, Blueberry, and Northern Lights. The result of crossbreeding NYC Diesel and Northern Lights with Blueberry, also known as Blue City Diesel and Blueberry Northern Lights,” says Leaf Buyer.

Markle Sparkle is grown exclusively in Oregon and Northern California and take about 7-9 weeks to flower. It grows best outdoors.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place on May 19 and the couple will soon be called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.