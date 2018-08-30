Melania Trump's gardening session involved a $4000 skirt and 4" heels

Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump recently planted an Eisenhower-era oak sapling in the garden of the White House. But unfortunately, no one is talking about Melania’s eco-friendly gesture. Rather the internet is going crazy over her dress and heels.

I had the honor to contribute to the beautiful & historic @WhiteHouse grounds today by planting a sapling from the Eisenhower Oak. Thank you to @WhiteHouseHstry for organizing the #PresidentialSites and to the previous first family descendants who joined us today. pic.twitter.com/uqzKxNbL9H — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 27, 2018

The first lady of US opted for a $4,000 Valentino a-line floral skirt paired with pastel pink Christian Louboutin heels for a tree-planting photo op on the grounds of the White House on Tuesday. Her wardrobe pick for the good deed divided critics, with some tagging the stint a display of wealth in the eyes of public. While on the other hand, quite a few are not surprised with Melania’s style, as it has always been experimental and more notably, freaking expensive.

Well, this is not for the first time that Americans are witnessing this scenario as last September, Melania invited the wrath of trolls when she opted for an a €1,000 plaid Balmain shirt for her lavishly priced flannel working alongside the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington.

these look exactly like my workout soles. because i work out as much as this chick gardens pic.twitter.com/s2mwLKRK7b — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

Lastly, we don’t know that whether Melania is simply teasing the world with her controversial wardrobe choices, or is it a way to grab the spotlight. We guess it’s not Melania’s expensive couture in the wrong place, it is the mud and sapling who are at an inappropriate venue, they should feel pity. *wink*