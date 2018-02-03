Microsoft Surface Pro 4 owners use freezers to deal with screen issues

Several users of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 have been complaining for a while about screen flickering issues on their tablets. According to Microsoft’s support forums, the problems seem to be recurring for over a year. Which would mean that a number of devices are now out of warranty. The issue is widely referred to as Flickergate and according to some websites, at least 1,600 owners of the Surface Pro 4 are facing issues.

According to some users, a temporary way out of this issue is to put the Surface Pro 4 in a freezer so that the device begins to cool down fast. According to some users, a ten minute cooling can result up to 30 minutes of flicker free use.

The flickering is reported to be a hardware issue which shows up as the device starts to heat up during use. In a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson said “We are aware that some customers have experienced a screen flicker on Surface Pro 4 and are monitoring the situation closely. Customers impacted by this should contact Microsoft support.”

Though Microsoft lists screen replacements for the device at $450, some users paid as much as $800 for out-of-warranty exchange with Microsoft, The Verge reports.

“Surface Pro’s are marketed and priced as premium devices. Microsoft should therefore respond accordingly by acknowledging the issue and offering a solution. If the issue is a hardware fault, then Microsoft should recall affected devices,” The Verge quoted the Flickergate group.​